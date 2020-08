Calls heighten on vigorous implementation of economic sustainability plan, as PMI slides to 41.1%

Economic experts have charged the Nigerian government on need to urgently and vigorously implement its sustainability plans to spur economic activities and save the ailing economy from deeper woes. This is especially as the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slumps further to 41.1 percent. The PMI, which measures the prevailing direction of economic trends in the…