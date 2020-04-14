Buhari extends lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun by 14 days

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory by another 14 days effective 11: 59pm Monday, directing ministers to develop a comprehensive policy for Nigerian economy functioning with COVID-19.

The lockdown is part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a nationwide broadcast on Monday, Buhari said, “Having carefully considered the briefings and report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020. I am therefore once again asking you all to work with government in this fight.”

Buhari said it was a difficult decision to take, but he was convinced it was the right decision.

He said the cessation of movement, physical distancing measures and the prohibition of mass gatherings remain the most efficient and effective way of reducing the transmission of the virus.

“By sustaining these measures, combined with extensive testing and contact tracing, we can take control and limit the spread of the disease.

“Our approach to the virus remains in 2 steps – First, to protect the lives of our fellow Nigerians and residents living here and second, to preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners,” he said.

He directed the ministers of industry, trade and investment, communication and digital economy, science and technology, transportation, aviation, interior, health, works and housing, labour and employment and education to jointly develop a comprehensive policy for a “Nigerian economy functioning with COVID-19”.

“The ministers will be supported by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and Economic Sustainability Committee in executing this mandate,” he said.

He also directed the minister of agriculture and rural development, the national security adviser, the vice chairman, National Food Security Council, and the chairman, Presidential Fertiliser Initiative, to work with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure the impact of this pandemic on the country’s 2020 farming season is minimised.

“This is not a joke. It is a matter of life and death. Mosques in Makkah and Madina have been closed. The Pope celebrated Mass on an empty St. Peter’s Square. The famous Notre Dame cathedral in Paris held Easter Mass with less than 10 people. India, Italy and France are in complete lockdown. Other countries are in the process of following suit. We cannot be lax,” he said.

Buhari, however, said that the previously issued guidelines on exempted services shall remain.

He stated that the repercussions of any premature end to the lockdown action are unimaginable.

“We must not lose the gains achieved thus far. We must not allow a rapid increase in community transmission. We must endure a little longer,” he said.

“I will therefore take this opportunity to urge you all to notify the relevant authorities if you or your loved ones develop any symptoms. I will also ask our health care professionals to redouble their efforts to identify all suspected cases, bring them into care and prevent transmission to others,” he said.

The president also expressed concern about the increase in number of confirmed cases and deaths being reported across the world and in Nigeria specifically.

“No country can afford the full impact of a sustained restriction of movement on its economy. I am fully aware of the great difficulties experienced especially by those who earn a daily wage such as traders, day-workers, artisans and manual workers,” he said.

“For this group, their sustenance depends on their ability to go out. Their livelihoods depend on them mingling with others and about seeking work. But despite these realities we must not change the restrictions,” he said.

