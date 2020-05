Banks’ interest income from investment securities has fallen for the first time in five years as the regulator may be reluctant to reverse some stringent policies in the face of economic crisis caused by COVID-19. For the first three months through March 2020, the largest lenders in Africa’s biggest economy realised N209.62 billion in interest…

