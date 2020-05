The Federal Government on Monday decried attacks on frontline workers by patients, describing them as “inhuman and unacceptable”. Speaking at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday, Boss Mustapha, chairman of the task force, said the PTF has continued to receive, rather sadly, reports about challenges facing the frontline…

