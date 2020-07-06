BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Apapa: NRC opens discussion with Dangote, ENL Consortium to begin new service lines

… sets to restore long haul cargo evacuation to Kaduna            



Determined to ameliorate the plight of port users due to persistent traffic jam on roads going into and out of Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos State, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it has opened discussions with Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL), the port arm of Dangote Group, through a third party arrangement,…

