Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank points to critical needs as Nigeria fights COVID-19

Test kits, molecular laboratories and skilled personnel, surgical face masks and cloth face coverings are top on the list of items that Nigeria needs urgently from the outside world and willing donors to curb the spread of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, The Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement, signed by Atedo N. A. Peterside, chairman, and Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, vice chairman, lists other items to include personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical personnel, respirators/ventilators, hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin + other drugs, and safety net for 40 million unemployed and underemployed citizens.

Explaining why Anap came up with the list, Peterside, who is also the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, said, “Our findings (Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank) were that some governments and aid agencies overseas were a little confused as to what Nigeria’s ‘wish list’ was. We hope that this press release will help to bring some clarity.”

Nigeria has recorded 276 cases of coronavirus, with 44 recoveries and six deaths.

Emphasising the importance of access to test kits, the think tank said countries that have performed best in containing the pandemic – South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Vietnam – tested extensively and were then able to implement efficient containment processes.

The Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank, which was established on March 22, 2020, is comprised of 18 members drawn from all the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria and the diaspora (USA and Germany). Its objectives include, among others, to act as a catalyst to enhance authorities’ response to COVID-19 and mobilise stakeholders around a coherent and effective action plan and encourage positive interventions by federal, state and local governments, NGOs, private sector, traditional and religious institutions, and other stakeholders to support Nigeria’s capacity to manage COVID-19.

Giving further details on molecular laboratories + skilled personnel, The Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank said, “Testing capacity must be ramped up dramatically. The PCR molecular swab test is the only currently WHO approved diagnostic test for COVID-19. It is highly reliable when positive. Several novel testing modalities are in development and pending approval by global and national public health authorities. We need access to kits for purchase and by donation.”

The think tank said Nigeria needs both surgical face masks and cloth face coverings. It said surgical masks should be reserved for frontline healthcare personnel while local textile industry, from small street tailors to factories, should begin to make cloth face coverings for the citizenry.

On personal protective equipment, it said, “Gowns (which can be made by our textile factories), gloves, masks, goggles, face screens, head and foot protection, and walkie-talkies for two-way communication for those in full PPE in ICU.

“Consider deploying final year medical and nursing students, retirees, and unemployed health professionals of all grades. Accept assistance from all countries that have had success in controlling the spread of COVID-19, particularly in the area of training of local manpower. WHO insight on projecting disease trajectory, and forecasting impact timing will assist in resource capacity planning (human, material, equipment and drugs), to receive assistance from countries that are in recovery phases of the crisis.

“There must be a planned correlation between the supply of ventilators and the availability of trained manpower to use this equipment.

The Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank said the country needs hydroxychloroquine & azithromycin + other drugs given that some anecdotal reports suggest a benefit of hydroxychloroquine with or without azithromycin in the treatment of COVID-19.

“Clinical trials are underway to determine the role if any of these drugs in the treatment of the infection. Understanding that these drugs are not approved for COVID-19, our pharmaceutical industry should monitor this situation and be prepared to increase production of these drugs should clinical evidence suggest they are of value,” it said.

On safety nets for 40 million unemployed and underemployed Nigerians, the think tank said dietary and monetary donations are needed.

“This should be synchronised with efforts from the government, private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGO’s), religious organisations, and grassroots political structures of the local governments to ensure the most effective coverage.

“Consider engaging traditional rulers when appropriate, who through their networks of village heads can identify impacted families and effectively organise distribution.

“Direct purchase of food from farms and farmers will have dual effect of providing lower priced food thereby boosting supply for the needy, while also providing needed support for farmers,” it said.

Importantly, the Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank emphasised the criticality of accountability in spending of all the donations. It said there should be a protocol for cash donations, receipt and disbursement, and accounting and reconciliation.

“This should preferably be through streamlined recipients, for example in the U.K. the Disaster Emergency Committee,” it suggested.

Other members include Konyin Ajayi (SAN), managing partner at Olaniwun Ajayi LP, Yele Aluko, EY America’s Advisory Health Sector chief medical officer, Innocent Chukwuma, regional director of Ford Foundation in West Africa, among others.

SEGUN ADAMS