President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will stand solidly behind Akinwunmi Adesina in his bid to get re-elected as president of the African Development Bank (AfDB). Adesina was on a courtesy visit to the president at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday. According to a statement by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Months SUBSCRIBE