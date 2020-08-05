Absence of inflow, liquidity squeeze may hamper investors demand for T-bills
The expected increase in the demand for the Nigerian treasury bills (NT-Bills) by investors may be pressured as a result of liquidity squeeze occasioned by absence of any inflows into the financial market this week. Analysts at Afrinvest Securities Limited expect to see more demand in the NT-bills space due to the unmet bids from…
