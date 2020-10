Exactly a week after the Nigerian Army’s incursion into peaceful #EndSARS protest at Lekki Tollgate, Nicholas Okupwe lay exhausted in the emergency ward 1 of the Grandville Trauma Centre, Ajah, Lagos. With a white plaster covering his chest and a tube draining bad fluid, he mustered some strength to ask for help. A bullet was…

