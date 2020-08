Over nine million contributors already registered with the different Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) are set to port to their choice PFA when transfer window opens by the end of this year. The scheme, which ought to have started since first quarter of 2020 according to the regulator’s timetable, could not make headway as a result…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE