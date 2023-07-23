Shettima, Buhari lead Zulum’s son’s wedding

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima and former President, Muhammadu Buhari led the solemnisation marriage of the son of Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum in the state capital, Maiduguri.

Zulum disclosed this in a post he shared on his Facebook page on Saturday night.

Buhari served as the groom’s representative who received the wife for Zulum’s eldest son.

Among the dignitaries across the country in attendance include, serving governors of 11 states, deputy governors , National and state assembly members, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Nasir El-Rufai, Bello Matawalle, former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, immediate past IGP, Usman Baba Alkali, GCEO of NNPCL, Mele Kyari Kolo, Africa’s current richest man , Aliko Dangote, and billionaire businessman, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi.