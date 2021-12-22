You need to active Javascript on your
BusinessDay

Plaqad, StartWeb announce N10m prize for African entrepreneurs

Thabo Ledimo and Kelvin Orifa
Thabo Ledimo and Kelvin Orifa, co-founder of StartWeb.

Plaqad and StartWeb, two of Africa’s most promising software companies have announced a N10m prize for African entrepreneurs in a collaborative drive to help young entrepreneurs around the continent accelerate and scale up their businesses.

StartWeb, a technology startup rendering no-code Software as a service (SaaS) to individuals and organisations based in Lagos and Johannesburg, and Plaqad, a Lagos and Delaware-based software company said they have identified some significant hurdles small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) around Africa’s face and will intervene leveraging on ‘#ThatOneThingie’.

‘#ThatOneThingie’, a social media campaign that calls on entrepreneurs to articulate particular challenges faced in their business operation. Through the campaign, Plaqad and StartWeb will call on members of their 50,000+ community to help these entrepreneurs, in addition to providing them with a suite of support or prizes worth over N10m or $20,000.

“I’ve founded several startups and continue to face one challenge or the other. We are not by any means a super company or on our way to unicorn status yet; but we do not want to wait until we have become really successful before we help our community,” said Thabo Ledimo, the co-founder of StartWeb.

Read also: Wakanow rewards customers at maiden edition of customer appreciation dinner

The StartWeb and Plaqad prize pool will give G-Suite subscriptions, Plaqad and StartWeb software, free business incorporation, legal services, public relations support, free domain names, ISP, and other benefits to 50 entrepreneurs who demonstrate passion for their business; commitment to their ecosystem, and can articulate lacking resources that their respective businesses need to thrive and succeed.

Adekunle Ayeni, Plaqad founder, said both StartWeb and Plaqad share a common vision of helping small businesses across Africa to grow. He therefore urged intending participants to visit https://plaqad.startweb.africa/home or join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ThatOneThingie.

“We have an opportunity to bring these conversations to the centre stage and to use the resources we have – be it cash, tools, or other resources, in making sure the next African SME, startup, or idea does not fail,” Ayeni said.

Kelvin Orifa, co-founder, StartWeb, said the programme will run from Tuesday, December 22, to Monday, January 23, 2022. According to him, African businesses face a lot of challenges, most of which their counterparts in Europe and America cannot relate with.

“We are starting this programme as a way to not just bring global attention to these issues; but to also play our part, no matter how small, in fixing them and helping as many people as we, and members of our community can,” said Orifa.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author