NDE empowers 50 undergraduates in Anambra on entrepreneurship

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 50 Anambra state unemployed graduates of tertiary institutions on enterprise start-up and development schemes organised by the Small Scale Enterprises Department of the organization.

The training was developed as part of the effort of the Directorate to equip the participants with professional and business skills which would enhance their capacity to succeed in their chosen businesses.

Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, director-general of NDE, announced this on Wednesday during the opening ceremony of the programme in Awka, Anambra state capital.

Read Also: NDE trains 36 graduates in Cross River

The DG, who was represented by Ifeoma Ezepue, deputy director, southeast zonal office, explained that the entire job creation activities of the Directorate covered three broad categories which are vertically integrated.

” These are value reorientation, away from a culture of the perpetual search for non-existence or dwindling wage employment opportunities, skills acquisition training, and resettlement, that is, provision of starter packs.

” Therefore, the concept of the Enterprise Start-Up and Development Training Scheme, ESDTS, is to offer business training to graduates of tertiary institutions desiring to take up self-employment by becoming young entrepreneurs,” the director-general stated.

Read Also: NDE begins training of 400 youths on mechanised farming

In her earlier remarks, Chika Ufelle, state coordinator of NDE, said within the duration of the five days training, the participants would be taught on how to discover their potential as an entrepreneur and how to establish their own enterprise.

Other topics to be taught, she said, including how to manage, sustain and grow business, how to avoid business failure and how to write a feasibility study report among others.

Ufelle further regretted that empowerment of these trained persons was capital intensive which usually constrained NDE from proper resettling of every trained person through its various programmes.

” To this extent, the Directorate took the initiative to enter into collaboration with some credit-granting institutions to expand the scope of its resettlement activities to accommodate more skilled unemployed persons.

” Some of the organisations the NDE has collaborated within this regard include the Central Bank of Nigeria through the NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank( AGSMEIS Loan scheme), Bank of Agriculture (BOA), National Economic Reconstruction Fund ( NERFUND).” She stated.

The Coordinator further expressed a strong belief that after the training, all the participants would acquire the necessary knowledge and skills that would enable them to succeed in their various chosen enterprises which helps in growing the economy.