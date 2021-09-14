How QuickQart is supporting businesses transit digital

Newceanik Limited, a Dubai based tech company re-unveils digital platform QuickQart is supporting businesses easily transit to digital.

QuickQart allows users to create free and easy shopping stores on the web, easily manage processes via the app by allowing anyone shops from anywhere for their love ones as long as they see their link or QR code.

Christopher Olalegbin, chief executive officer, QuickQart said while speaking about the platform explained that one of the major driving forces of QuickQart is to help physical stores utilize the digital space for profit-making.

“At QuickQart we believe that whatever you sell physically, you should display digitally. In a few seconds you can create your own online store and start taking orders from literally anywhere.”

The company is focused on a future where 90percent of shopping will be done online and physical shopping can be done without saying a single word.

“Imagine walking into a restaurant, then you scan a QR code, select your choice of meal from your phone and wait. 5 minutes later the waiter brings you your meal,” it said in a statement.

“Let’s see another scenario, you are at the airport waiting for your flight, hungry, then you see a QR code that says “scan me” with a seat number,” QuickQart explains.

“You scan this code, select a meal and input your seat number. 5 minutes later a delivery man brings your meal. This is the power of Quickqart,” it added.

QuickQart is user-friendly for both seller and end users. However, much more than transactions, it also acts as a virtual assistant for businesses by performing roles such as bookkeeping, tracking of sales and analytics, customer satisfaction and engagement.

Developed September 2020, QuickQart offers solutions to industries ranging from e-commerce, to digital menu for hotels and bars/clubs.

It has corporate, pharmaceutical or even personal and residential use. Users can also digitize their businesses effortlessly using a variety of QuickQart features such as automatic QR code creator, up-selling, Buyers can shop and make payment directly to the seller and so much more.

