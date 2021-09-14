FG, KONGA to train 500,000 Nigerian youths on digital technology

The federal government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KONGA, a leading e-commerce industry to build the capacity of Nigerian youths towards self-reliance and employability.

With the agreement signed, a minimum of 500, 000 youths will be trained on digital technology, with the long-term aim of wealth creation through e-commerce systems.

Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja on Monday said the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economies of states is expected to provoke the thinking of various governments towards harnessing youth potentials to checkmate unemployment, youth restiveness, and other social vices.

This, according to him, is the reason why the Ministry entered into a partnership with KONGA to ensure the upliftment of the lives of its youth.

”No Nation solves unemployment without leading on entrepreneurship; this MoU will open another window through which our youth can explore for more sustainability.

“The agreement will strengthen and support the Federal Government’s deliberate policies of engaging the youth through various initiatives towards providing solutions to the burden of youth unemployment and placing them in the path of entrepreneurship”, Dare said.

He assured that the Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration is fully determined to lift the lives of teeming Nigerian youth through various initiatives such as e-commerce as well as small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

Leo Stan Eke, president of the KONGA Group said the MoU is expected to change the narrative by providing the youth with a platform to take a bold step for self-development.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Nebeolisa Anako, thanked KONGA for synergising and identifying with the Ministry.

He assured that the Ministry will continue to provide an enabling environment for the full implementation of the various policies and programmes of the government in line with the policy thrust of the present Administration.