How cashbox helps people cultivate healthy savings habit

Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun is the CEO of CashBox, an online saving platform helping thousands of users cultivate a healthy savings habit.

CashBox, also known as Cashboxng, founded in January 2019 is a digital savings platform that has gradually gained popularity.

Its app, which users can easily download on android and iOS, is linked to an ATM card with which a savings plan is created for a specific amount to be saved at a determined frequency.

“You can call us an online ‘piggybank’,” he says.

He claims that any company can survive the tough Nigerian business environment as long as its founders know what they are doing.

Using his experience as an example, he says “Since we started CashBox, we’ve been boot-strapping and always finding ways to grow our business and make users have a better experience as they save money.

“To reduce costs of operation, we’ve had to be hands-on on everything. Almost all of our work is in-house, we contract very little things out, that has helped reduce our cost,” Aigbogun explains

He says CashBox is easily used by young people as well as the old, adding that It’s a way of helping people make smart financial decisions.

“We didn’t want the saving process to be done like the traditional way most people are used to. With the help of technology which we heavily rely on, it has helped us achieve a lot and even do a lot more in the future.”

“I have a background in finance, and I have always been looking for ways to make financial process smoother for everybody, both young and old. CashBox is just that,” he says.