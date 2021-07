It’s nearly noon on a Friday, and Faith (not real name) sits in front of her open shop at the Article section of the Trade Fair Complex, a popular market in Lagos, patiently waiting for patronage. Soon, a familiar face stops by to deliver goods he carries in bags the size of 50kg sack bags…

