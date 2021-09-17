Clintonel Innovation partners UNN to bridge Nigeria’s engineering skills gap

In a bid to align Nigeria’s engineering education with the demands of the modern-day industrial sector, the Clintonel Innovation Centre (CIC) has partnered with the Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) to hold Career Fair 2021.

The fair-themed ‘UNN Engineering Career Fair 2021’ is an industry-academia program that aims to bridge the engineering skills gap in the country by equipping engineering undergraduates and graduates with industry-required skills.

The fair brings together engineering experts from different industries to enlighten and train engineering students, lecturers, and graduates on the skills and expectations of the industry.

In addition to the lessons and insights from these professionals, there will be practical training workshops in modern and emerging technologies. It will be a hybrid event with both physical and virtual participants.

The UNN Career Fair is implemented as part of Engineering for Industry (E4I) supported by Engineering X, an international collaboration founded by the Royal Academy of Engineering UK and Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

Interested participants can register for free at http://www.bit.ly/ECFair2021. The fair-themed ‘UNN Engineering Career Fair 2021’ is scheduled to be held from 22nd- 24th September 2021.

Participants will be trained on how to run an engineering business from scratch, a career in the energy sector. The workshop topics include Future of Work, Computer-Aided Design, 3D printing, CNC machining, and virtual reality among others.