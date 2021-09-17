Lagos, partner private sector collaborate on medical park

The Lagos state government through the Office of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in conjunction with the ministry of health has concluded plans for the construction of the proposed Medical Park, which is expected to bolster quality healthcare delivery in the state.

Ope George, director-general – office of the PPP, said the cost for the Medical Park would be borne by the private sector concessionaire that won the bid for the project, noting that the project has again underscored the numerous gains of the PPP model in bridging the infrastructure deficit in the health sector.

‘‘With the Medical Park, Lagosians and indeed Nigerians would no longer need to travel overseas for medical treatment. Rather, the project will attract medical tourists to Lagos thereby saving the country huge capital flight,” George said.

According to him, the multi-billion-naira novel Medical Park is a first-of-its-kind comprehensive health infrastructure in Nigeria that aims to significantly increase access of residents to qualitative healthcare services as well as stem foreign medical tourism.

“Tens of jobs will also be created during and after the project. The government’s revenue will also improve. So, it is a win-win for everyone,’’ George stated.

The Medical Park will be sited on 2.175 hectares of land along Awolowo Road, Ikoyi. The parcel of land, which formerly housed the School of Nursing, will be developed into an ultra-modern medical centre of excellence with hi-tech state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure.

According to George, the Medical Park complex will comprise between 120 – 150 bed spaces and will provide services that are targeted towards specific needs. He states further that the medical complex will provide a full spectrum of high-quality healthcare, specialist medical, and diagnostic services; all available under one roof.

George disclosed that among the services that Lagosians would enjoy when the medical infrastructure becomes functional are Outpatient/Inpatient Clinics, Diagnostic Services, Pediatrics and Neonatology, Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology and Neurology, Cardiology, Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Oncology, Orthopedics, and Traumatology.

The establishment of the Medical Park and other health facilities in the State is in fulfilment of the THEMES agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to provide adequate and qualitative medicare for Lagosians, and Nigerians in general.