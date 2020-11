The desire to give Nigerians a temporary relief was what led to the reduction of the earlier electricity tariff tagged ‘Service Reflective Tariff’ which was inaugurated in September this year. To achieve the reduction, the Value Added Tax (VAT) component of the tariff which was implemented in September1, 2020 was removed. The VAT component is…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE