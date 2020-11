The acquisition of Afam Power Plc and Afam Three Fast Power Limited plants by Transcorp Consortium, is expected to boost electricity generation and increase national grid output by as much as 1,000MW. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who supervised the acquisition of the Afam Power Plc and Afam Three Fast Power Limited plants in Abuja on…

