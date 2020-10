The Senate on Wednesday asked the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salijo, to return on Monday for continued defence of the 2021 budget. The new date was given after he presented and defended the 2021 budget before the Senate committee of Power chaired by Senator Gabriel Suswam. A member of the…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE