Schneider Electric unveils AI solutions to tackle energy, sustainability challenges

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, has introduced innovative solutions to tackle the energy and environmental challenges posed by the growing adoption of AI technologies.

At a virtual event, the company announced two key innovations—the GB200 NVL72 reference design and the Galaxy VXL UPS—to support AI-ready, sustainable data centers at scale.

These developments align with Schneider Electric’s mission to decarbonize digital infrastructure and enable the deployment of high-density AI workloads more efficiently.

Collaborating with NVIDIA on AI-Centric Data Centers

In partnership with NVIDIA, Schneider Electric has co-developed the GB200 NVL72 reference design, a liquid-cooled system tailored to high-density AI clusters.

Optimised for NVIDIA’s Blackwell chip, the system is capable of supporting workloads up to 132 kW per rack. The design incorporates advanced cooling technologies, including liquid-to-liquid Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) and direct-to-chip cooling, to address the thermal management challenges associated with AI workloads.

Using Schneider Electric’s proprietary tools like EcoStruxure IT Design CFD, the design simplifies deployment by offering customizable mechanical and electrical plans.

“Our collaboration with Schneider Electric ensures the infrastructure is ready to power the next wave of AI innovation,” said Jensen Huang, NVIDIA’s CEO.

Galaxy VXL UPS: Compact Power for AI Workloads

Another highlight of the announcement is the Galaxy VXL uninterruptible power supply (UPS). Designed to handle the demanding requirements of AI and large-scale electrical systems, the Galaxy VXL offers a power density of up to 1,042 kW/m²—achieving 52% space savings compared to industry averages.

The modular system can deliver up to 1.25 MW of critical load in a single frame, and its parallel configuration supports up to 5 MW within a compact footprint of 4.8 square meters. These advancements are a step forward in providing efficient and space-saving solutions for data centers striving to keep up with AI’s energy demands.

Addressing Energy and Sustainability in the AI Era

Schneider Electric’s comprehensive strategy for AI-ready data centers is built on three pillars: Energy Strategy Development: The company provides tools for renewable energy procurement and on-site power generation, integrating solutions like wind and solar energy. Through its AlphaStruxure arm, Schneider ensures resilient and sustainable energy systems tailored to individual deployment needs.

Advanced Infrastructure Solutions: Schneider Electric offers a range of energy-efficient data center components, from grid-to-chip systems to cutting-edge cooling technologies. Its recent acquisition of a majority stake in Motivair Corporation enhances its capabilities in liquid cooling for high-density applications.

Sustainability Consulting: Schneider Electric’s consulting services help businesses exceed decarbonization targets with customized strategies and emissions assessments. The EcoStruxure Resource Advisor platform provides real-time insights for data-driven sustainability decisions, supported by a global team of 2,400 experts.

Tackling AI’s Energy Footprint

As AI adoption accelerates, its energy demands are growing exponentially. Data centers are projected to account for 2.5 percent of global electricity consumption by 2027. Schneider Electric emphasizes the importance of “bending the energy curve” by integrating sustainable practices into AI infrastructure.

This approach includes utilizing AI itself to optimize energy usage across various sectors, from transportation to manufacturing. “The environmental impact of AI is immense, and it is imperative to find innovative ways to decarbonize the digital infrastructure,” said Pankaj Sharma, Executive Vice President at Schneider Electric.

Looking Ahead: A Sustainable AI Ecosystem

Schneider Electric’s initiatives aim to align the rapid growth of AI with global sustainability goals. By collaborating with key players like NVIDIA and investing in energy-efficient technologies, the company is setting a benchmark for how AI workloads can be managed responsibly.

Sean Graham, Research Director at IDC, concluded, “AI holds transformative potential not just in data centers but across entire value chains. Collaborative efforts like those between Schneider Electric and NVIDIA are crucial for building a sustainable digital future.”

These innovations mark a significant step forward in addressing the dual challenges of energy efficiency and sustainability in the AI era, reinforcing Schneider Electric’s role as a leader in sustainable digital transformation.

