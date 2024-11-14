Schneider Electric shares insight on improving customers satisfaction

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, marks Quality Week, a global campaign, to reinforce its commitment to delivering exceptional products and services.

This year’s global initiative, themed ‘Quality: From Compliance to Performance’, points to the importance of rigorous product vetting and quality assurance to ensure safe and sustainable performance for consumers.

The culture of quality at Schneider Electric is deeply rooted in its entire business process, from product design and manufacturing to customer support and service.

This commitment aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, which promotes resilient infrastructure and sustainable industrialization. By championing quality, Schneider Electric supports a global push toward sustainable development and customer-focused solutions.

Ajibola Akindele, the country president, Schnieder Electric, spotlighted employees dedication to maintaining the best quality and delivering sustainable solutions.

“Quality Week is a moment to recognize and appreciate the hard work and commitment of our employees worldwide, from every level, who strive to maintain the highest standards. By prioritizing quality, Schneider Electric is committed to delivering innovative solutions that help our customers achieve their sustainability goals and drive operational efficiency,” he said.

For the Customer Satisfaction & Quality at Schneider Electric, Adedapo Michael Osuntuyi, quality is not just a benchmark but a mindset that drives all operations.

Quality begins with our work attitude. There is nothing more impactful than implementing good practices from the ground up across all areas of work. This approach not only creates a positive #IMPACT but also strengthens Schneider Electric’s reputation as part of our daily ‘customer-first’ priority,” he stated.

Quality Week is not only a celebration but a reaffirmation of Schneider Electric’s dedication to continuous compliance, performance, and improvement. It inspires Schneider Electric’s people to consistently contribute to a sustainable and a resilient global community.

Schneider Electric drives digital transformation by integrating world-leading process automation and energy management technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software, and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure, and industries.

