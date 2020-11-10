BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Race to build sustainable cities offers off-grid energy entrepreneurs unconstrained opportunity

An off-grid solution is the deployment of power supply by independent developers bypassing the distribution, transmission and generating power value chain of Nigeria’s main grid supply

Cities are increasingly relevant in addressing climate change and building a climate-resilient urban infrastructure on renewable energy is offering off-grid energy entrepreneurs a limitless opportunity to provide clean energy solutions. An off-grid solution is the deployment of power supply by independent developers bypassing the distribution, transmission and generating power value chain of Nigeria’s main grid…

