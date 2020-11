The 55MW CCETC-OSSIOmo Independent Power Plant (IPP) in Benin City has commenced power supply to Edo with the lighting up of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, a feat that has now opened up the electricity market in the state to drive industrial growth and attract new investments. Special Adviser to Edo State governor on media and…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE