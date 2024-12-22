NGA celebrates 25 years, unveils sustainable future

Nigeria’s gas industry advocacy group, the Nigeria Gas Association (NGA), marked its 25th anniversary with the unveiling of a new brand identity and a renewed commitment to energy sustainability.

The association unveiled its new brand identity during the celebration of its Silver Jubilee Dinner and Awards night.

The new brand identity symbolises a mission that is evolving from advocacy for policy reforms and investments to positioning natural gas as the central pillar of Nigeria’s economic growth, energy transition, and environmental sustainability. This new logo aligns with NGA’s commitment to sustainability, capacity development, best practices, and efficiency.

Speaking on the rebranded NGA logo, the Association’s President Akachukwu Nwokedi stated: “Our logo, which is our identity and an embodiment of who we are, previously represented gas-flaring which we can agree does not reflect our values of sustainability and efficiency. As we enter our next phase as an Association, we are rebranding with a new identity that aligns with our mission of promoting sustainability, cleaner energy sources, innovation and being future forward to enable the NGA to continue to play its role as the lead industry advocate to help unlock the latent potential in Nigeria’s vast energy resources.”

The event brought together some of the industry’s most prominent players, including the Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria and Managing Director, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (‘SPDC’) Osagie Okunbor, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria LNG Limited, Philip Mshelbila, Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings Plc. Adegbite Falade, celebrated industry veterans, Egbert Imomoh, Chief Sena Anthony and past Presidents of the Association, Bolaji Osunsanya, Thomas Dada, Victor Okoronkwo and many others. The event also featured special awards and recognitions, exclusive networking opportunities, entertainment, and cultural showcases.

Speaking at the event, Akachukwu added: “Twenty-five years ago, the NGA was founded with a bold vision: to champion the development, utilisation, and monetisation of Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources. Our founders recognised the gas sector’s transformative potential to drive industrialisation, create jobs, strengthen our economy, and improve the quality of life for all Nigerians. From our small but focused beginnings, the NGA has become a strong force in Nigeria’s energy industry, becoming a respected voice domestically and globally.”

According to him, the NGA has consistently advanced the narrative of natural gas as a key driver of Nigeria’s energy future through flagship conferences, business forums, capacity-building efforts, and influential publications.

As the Association pivots to a new era, backed by a drive to promote sustainability in the Nigerian energy space, this milestone underscores its alignment with the Decade of Gas initiative and its relentless drive for innovation and continuous improvement.

Oladehinde Oladipo Dipo Oladehinde is a skilled energy analyst with experience across Nigeria's energy sector alongside relevant know-how about Nigeria’s macro economy. He provides a blend of market intelligence, financial analysis, industry insight, micro and macro-level analysis of a wide range of local and international issues as well as informed technical rudiments for policy-making and private directions.

