National grid collapses for the first time in 2022

Nigerians are groaning in darkness for the first time in 2022 after the national electricity grid suffered a major failure on Monday, seizing power supply to homes amidst scorching weather conditions.

The situation is exposing companies, businesses, and individual users to economic difficulties, as many Nigerians question why the system continues to fail despite huge million dollars investments.

The grid, which is being managed by the government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria, was said to have collapsed on Monday, according to Eko Electricity Distribution Company and Ikeja Electric who confirmed the incident.

“The power outage you are currently experiencing is due to load shedding from the national grid. Normalcy will be restored as soon as capacity increases,” Ikeja Electric tweeted on Monday, January 17, 2022.