FG to partner Egypt on electricity supply

The Federal government, in an effort to boost electricity supply including renewable energy has disclosed plans to partner with the Arab Republic of Egypt to provide technical support in transmission and distribution networks.

The Minister of power, Abubakar Aliyu, speaking during a meeting with the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ihad Awad in Abuja said that the partnership is in furtherance of government’s commitment to delivering on the effective power supply.

According to him, “the anticipated area of cooperation between Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Power may include; provision of technical support in transmission and distribution networks existing into smart-grid, promotion of renewable energy system in the electricity sector both (On –grid and Off-grid).

Read also: Nigeria’s total renewable energy capacity hits 2153MW in 2020 – IRENA

This follows the power project deal the government entered with Siemens AG in 2019, which is expected to deliver up to 25,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the National grid in phases.

Speaking Abubakar expressed the federal government’s desire to attract more of such partnerships to needed growth in the sector.

In his remark, the Egyptian Ambassador, Ihad Awad, said he foresees the manifestation of how Egypt and Nigeria will complement each other which will be demonstrated by the anticipated cooperation.

He acknowledged the Federal Government of Nigeria on his efforts to see improvement in the energy sector, stating that electricity is the engine of the development of any country.

He stated that, “the Egyptian Embassy and the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy are working to ensure the realization of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigeria Ministry of Power.”