Ikeja Electric shuts down billing channels, customers vending for upgrade

Ikeja Electric has announced the shutdown of its customers’ billing and vending channels and infrastructures for 48 hours between July 15 and July 17, 2022, to enable it to carry out a system upgrade.

Customers are therefore advised to take advantage of the days available before the upgrade to vend energy to avoid the upgrade’s effect, a statement by the DisCo said.

It said, “The upgrade will enhance easy customer access to account statement, improve customer experience with simple user interface, provide robust payment channel for ease of energy vending and settlement of bills amongst others.”

According to the statement, customers’ ability to perform the following under-listed functions on our platforms may be impeded during this upgrade period.

However, our engineers will endeavour to complete the upgrade within the scheduled time and minimize the impact on the customer experience.

Ikeja Electric said during the upgrade that the following functions would be impacted.

“Collection of meter data will be available (meter reading, energy consumption, etc.), all payments channels will be unavailable, access to customers’ account information (balance address, vending information etc.) will be unavailable, and all data requirements for Ikeja Electric mobile App functionality will be unavailable till the customer is completed.