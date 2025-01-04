FCT residents to experience blackout as FCDA plans electricity towers relocation

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may experience electricity blackout in the coming weeks due to the relocation of electricity towers and the road dualisation project along Apo axis by the Federal Capital Development Agency’s (FCDA).

Announcing the development, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) noted that with the dualisation project, eight 132kV and 33kV towers will be relocated along the Kukwaba/Apo 132kV line (Outer Southern Expressway route).

According to the TCN, the relocation work will necessitate a planned power outage from Monday, January 6 to Monday, January 20, 2025, from 9am to 4pm daily.

This is the estimated duration for the dismantling and construction of the towers as well as restringing of the power cables that would enable resumption of bulk power supply to the Apo Transmission Substation from Gwagwalada Substation.

“Consequently, there will be a rationing of electricity supply for AEDC’s customers in Kubwa, Karu, Maraba, Nyanya, Masaka, Keffi, Kukwaba, and Apo Mechanic. This will also affect parts of Lugbe, Trademore Estate, Pyakasa, Sabon Lugbe Chika Alaita axis.

“While the relocation of the transmission towers is a necessity for the road completion project, TCN apologizes for the inconvenience this planned power outage will cause and assures that power supply will be restored as soon as the towers relocation and cable stringing are completed,” Ndidi Mbah, general manager of Public Affairs Department, said in a statement on Friday.

