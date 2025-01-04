National Stadium, Idu Railway, others to face blackout from Monday

.As FCDA plans road dualisation project, relocation of electricity towers

Several facilities and areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will be thrown into darkness beginning from Monday, January 6 to Tuesday, January 21, due to the road dualisation project along the Apo axis being carried out by the Federal Capital Development Agency (FCDA).

According to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), areas to be affected include: Lugbe and environs; Airport Road, Kapwa, NNPC, Games Village, National Stadium, Eye Clinic, Indoor Complex, Christ Embassy Church and American International School.

Others are: Spring Court, American Embassy Quarters, EFCC Headquarters, Coca Cola, Railway, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), parts of Apo, parts of Gudu, Gbazango and environs; parts of Kubwa, Bwari and environs; parts of Jahi, parts of Jabi, Karu, Nyanya, Mararaba, Keffi and environs, among others.

Also confirming the development, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), in a recent statement issued by Ndidi Mbah, general manager of Public Affairs Department, explained that with the dualisation project, eight 132kV and 33kV towers will be relocated along the Kukwaba/Apo 132kV line (Outer Southern Expressway route).

According to the TCN, the relocation work will necessitate a planned power outage from 9am to 4pm daily, which is the estimated duration for the dismantling and construction of the towers as well as restringing of the power cables that would enable resumption of bulk power supply to the Apo Transmission Substation from Gwagwalada Substation.

It stated that consequently, there will be a rationing of electricity supply for AEDC’s customers in Kubwa, Karu, Maraba, Nyanya, Masaka, Keffi, Kukwaba, and Apo Mechanic. This will also affect parts of Lugbe, Trademore Estate, Pyakasa, Sabon Lugbe Chika Alaita axis.

“While the relocation of the transmission towers is a necessity for the road completion project, TCN apologizes for the inconvenience this planned power outage will cause and assures that power supply will be restored as soon as the towers relocation and cable stringing are completed,” it added.

Share