Breaking: National grid records partial collapse

The national grid recorded a partial collapse on Tuesday night at the time some parts of the country were yet to recover from the full system failure.

This was the ninth time the system would record a partial or full collapse in 2024. This development is the fourth this month.

Data obtained from the Nigerian System Operator’s portal (niggrid.org) revealed that the grid dropped to 2,037.2 megawatts (MW) as of 10:08 pm Tuesday evening.

Generating companies like Sapele, Rivers IPP, Omotosho, Omoku, Okpai, Kainji and Ibom Power saw their power generation drop to zero megawatts as of the time of filing this report while Dadinkowa G.S did not generate any electricity on Tuesday.

