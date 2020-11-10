BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

African governments require bankable projects to attract private partners, close infrastructure gap

…Nigeria’s Azura-Edo independent power plant offers an example

African Development Bank (AfDB)
New estimates by the African Development Bank (AfDB) suggest that the continent’s infrastructure needs amount to $130 – 170 billion a year, with a financing gap in the range $68 – $108 billion

Africa’s absolute and relative infrastructure deficit points to the existence of untapped productive potential that could be unlocked through scaling up investments in the sector but African governments require bankable projects to drive public-private partnerships and speed up intra-continental trade. New estimates by the African Development Bank (AfDB) suggest that the continent’s infrastructure needs amount…

Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month

SUBSCRIBE
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.