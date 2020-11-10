African governments require bankable projects to attract private partners, close infrastructure gap
…Nigeria’s Azura-Edo independent power plant offers an example
Africa’s absolute and relative infrastructure deficit points to the existence of untapped productive potential that could be unlocked through scaling up investments in the sector but African governments require bankable projects to drive public-private partnerships and speed up intra-continental trade. New estimates by the African Development Bank (AfDB) suggest that the continent’s infrastructure needs amount…