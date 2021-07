The recent spat between Saudi Arabia and UAE which pushed oil prices to historic heights is having little or no effects on Nigeria’s external reserves, a development that questions the various Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) interventions to stabilise the exchange rate. Intrinsically, one might think that the recent rally in crude oil prices of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login