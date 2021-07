Oil prices are extending their gains in Tuesday’s early trading to reach levels not seen since 2018 after OPEC+ discussions were called off, heightening expectations that supplies will tighten further just as global fuel demand recovers from a COVID-19-induced slump. While the price surge is boon for Nigeria and other exporters hit by acute revenue…

