Why gas is central to Nigeria’s economic recovery

A group, the Nigeria Liquefied and Compressed Gases Association (NLCGA), has identified the gas sector as a critical economic sector to be developed to facilitate quick recovery of the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the just concluded 14th Annual Conference & Exhibition of the group in Lagos, NLCGA President Felix Ekundayo said the transformative role of gas in Nigeria’s economic growth cannot be over-emphasised and commended the support and participation of delegates, partners, and exhibitors at the conference.

While reflecting on the achievement of conference with the theme: “Gas: The Road to Economic Recovery,” he said: “This year’s conference was a powerful reminder of the potential within our gas industry to drive Nigeria’s economic recovery.

“We are energized by the ideas exchanged, collaborations formed, and insights shared, all of which set a clear path for our industry’s continued impact.”

Diring the two-day conference, discussions highlighted gas as a vital force in revitalizing Nigeria’s economy, generating jobs and providing sustainable energy solutions.

Delegates emphasized Federal Government’s initiatives such as the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) and import duties on gas and the Presidential CNG Initiative.

“The government’s support shows that gas is viewed as more than an energy choice—it’s a key driver for Nigeria’s journey to economic recovery,” the NLCGA boss remarked.

This year’s conference also marked the official rebranding of the association from the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), to the Nigeria Liquefied and Compressed Gases Association (NLCGA), signaling an expanded mission that includes compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, and biogases.

“Our rebranding is more than a name change; it reflects our commitment to meeting Nigeria’s diverse energy needs with a range of gas solutions”.

“We are positioning NLCGA to lead Nigeria’s energy transition, fostering inclusive growth and economic resilience,” Ekundayo said.

The conference sessions covered essential topics in production, policy, technology and socio-economic impact, focusing on how gas can drive economic recovery, support women-led businesses and create job opportunities.

The NLCGA President also noted that “these discussions provided a roadmap for leveraging gas to create wealth, jobs, and energy resilience for all Nigerians.”

The exhibition showcased cutting-edge technologies and global solutions designed to advance Nigeria’s gas sector.

Ekundayo encouraged participants to explore these developments, emphasizing that “the partnerships formed and innovations highlighted here are crucial to Nigeria’s energy future”.

He stated that going forward NLCGA remains dedicated to supporting Nigeria’s energy sector through advocacy, innovations, and collaborations.

“This conference has reinvigorated our vision for a resilient, dynamic gas industry that will drive Nigeria’s economic growth.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to our delegates, sponsors and partners for their unwavering support and we look forward to building on this momentum,” Ekundayo concluded.

He summed up his review declaring that the 14th NLCGA Annual Conference & Exhibition has laid the groundwork for impactful partnerships, transformative strategies, and actionable solutions to propel Nigeria’s economic recovery and sustainable energy future.

