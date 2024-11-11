NNPC eyes 12 CNG mother stations, mini LNG plants in race to boost gas supply

Mele Kyari, Group CEO, NNPC

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has announced plans to establish 12 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) mother stations and mini–Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants across the country.

This announcement was made by Mele Kyari, the group CEO of NNPC Ltd at the opening of the 42nd Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference and Exhibition in Lagos on Monday.

Kyari emphasised that NNPC Ltd. is committed to tackling the “energy trilemma” facing Nigeria—balancing energy security, sustainable growth, and affordability.

He described these projects as a cornerstone of NNPC’s vision for Nigeria’s energy future, highlighting that the upcoming CNG and LNG initiatives are expected to boost the existing 1.6 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) of gas currently supplied to the domestic market.

Read also: Relief for Nigerians as petrol landing cost drops to N976/litre

“The energy trilemma is a profound responsibility we shoulder as stewards of Nigeria’s energy future,” Kyari stated, underscoring NNPC Ltd.’s determination to strengthen the country’s gas infrastructure and supply chain.

In addition to establishing the new CNG and LNG facilities, Kyari noted that NNPC is working on expanding critical gas infrastructure, including the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline and the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline.

Kyari also shared that NNPC Ltd. is exploring innovative partnerships with private refineries and implementing “Naira-for-crude” transactions.

These measures are designed to stabilise the Naira, reduce Nigeria’s dependence on foreign exchange, and promote an affordable supply of petroleum products. The CNG and mini-LNG stations will contribute to these goals by providing an alternative energy source, potentially easing the nation’s reliance on imported fuels.

The upcoming project rollouts, expected within the next three to six months, are part of NNPC Ltd.’s ongoing efforts to expand its energy offerings and make cleaner fuel options available to Nigerians.

“Together, let us build a Nigeria where energy is secure, sustainable, and affordable for all,” Kyari urged, calling for collaboration across the industry to achieve these ambitious energy goals.

Kyari dismissed allegations that NNPC Ltd. is hindering the operations of domestic refineries, stressing that the company’s partial ownership of the Dangote Refinery is, in fact, a strategic move aimed at boosting domestic fuel supplies.

Oladehinde Oladipo Dipo Oladehinde is a skilled energy analyst with experience across Nigeria's energy sector alongside relevant know-how about Nigeria’s macro economy. He provides a blend of market intelligence, financial analysis, industry insight, micro and macro-level analysis of a wide range of local and international issues as well as informed technical rudiments for policy-making and private directions.

Share