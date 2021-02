Nigeria’s debilitating energy shortages encumbering its development aspirations may soon be a thing of the past if a $10billion infrastructure investment by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation fully hits the right cord. Having seen its revenue from oil decline amid a drop in production, on the back of weaker global oil prices, the Nigerian government…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login