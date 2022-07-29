TotelEnergies launches 3 projects at Technical College Port Harcourt

An initiative to groom world-class technical manpower from the technical colleges in Nigeria for the oil industry has kicked off.

Already, some technical schools in the oil region are being transformed into world-class centres of technical excellence with top-notch workshops and facilities to produce future experts for the middle and top-level human capital in the oil and gas industry.

One of the centres, Government Technical College in the Okujagu area of Port Harcourt, has received the presence of Totalenergies which flagged off the construction of world class technical facilities.

A technical workshop is being built that would consist of four sections (drilling, milling, mechanical, and measurement) with each section having the capacity to take 20 students. It also has equipment ingress for wide trucks and forklifts, as well as workbench, classroom and lockers. There is provision for air compressors and pneumatic powered equipment, noise reduction consideration, good ventilation and effective space management, all designed for possible overhead crane.

The multi-million naira project also has 2-storey building with maximum of 24 classrooms all with provision for health, safety and environment (HSE) and security and fire-fighting and close circuit television and ramps for handicapped students. There are teachers’ offices on each floor.

The third project is 200-bed students’ hostel that would allow only four students per room. There is open courtyard, three emergency exits and additional exits, provision of fire preventing system, common rooms, rainwater collector for reuse, and adequate toilet and showers, utility room, laundries, maintenance, study room, and potters’ room.

The project was flagged off by the managing director of TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria Limited, Mike Sangster, who was represented by his deputy (JV Asset), Guillaume Dulout.

The MD said the infrastructure development project which consists of a technical workshop, a 200-bed hostel, and a 25-block classroom, is in fulfillment of TotalEnergies commitment to the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB) priority on Human Capital Development (HCD).

He said the human capital development project was an aspect of the Ikike project (an offshore oil project) as required by the NCDMB to produce those that would fill the technical and engineering gaps in the industry.

He said: “We are embarking on the projects under our IKIKE offshore development project. The HCD projects are designed to upgrade the standard of the infrastructure in the school, create a good learning atmosphere, improve the standard of living for the students as well as equip the vocational students with life skills. It represents our full alignment with the initiatives of the NCDMB Board to develop technical expertise and professionalism in the Nigerian oil & gas sector.

“As expected, the success recorded by Ikike demonstrates teamwork at its best. This is what TotalEnergies and our partners want to replicate as we deepen our collaboration with NCDMB in the area of technical education, with the ground-breaking today.”

Total gave generous credits to Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, for his leadership and commitment to local content development in Nigeria. He also commended the Rivers State Government for what he called expedited approvals received for the launch of this project.

Speaking, Wabote, represented by Ama Ikuru, GM Capacity Building Division, said nothing could have better express the Nigerian Content aspiration than laying the foundation of a technical workshop that would train and inspire the youths to innovate and demonstrate creativity in support of the Nigerian economy. He said TotalEnergies has once again excelled in Nigerian Content drive.

The NCDMB boss however made it clear that the foundation being laid in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, is one of the many building foundations that would be laid in vocational schools across the country. “Outside the projects being handled by Total Energies Ltd, I can authoritatively inform you that Shell Petroleum Development Company has also started the construction of four workshops and an ultra-modern ICT center in this school.

The NCDMB has also started the upgrade of teachers’ quarters in the school. Taken together, the objective is to transform GTC to a modern center of excellence for the training of skilled craftsmen who will support activities in the oil and gas industry and the economy at large. It is expected the trainees from this center will be in the forefront of leading the charge to end poverty in all forms and create employment for youths in the country.”

Speaking, the Commissioner of Education, a professor, Chinedu Mmom, who represented the state governor, said the Rivers State government is doing a lot in the education sector. In fact the government pays WAEC/NECO fees for all students studying in the state.

He went on to state that many schools were abandoned years ago and the present administration is carrying on the renovation scheme, all to demonstrate the passion the Governor has for education. “We will provide the enabling environment for the completion of this project. My office will set up a committee to monitor this project to completion to ensure timeliness and quality.”

The mayor of Port Harcourt who was represented by the Secretary of the Council, Chile Uhuru, commended TotalEnergies for the laudable project.

Others who spoke urged the school to aim to earn money from the facilities in the project and the machines to be installed there, and that contractors should please endeavour to build the centre to become the best in Nigeria.