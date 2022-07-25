TotalEnergies begins oil production in Nigeria’s Ikike Field

TotalEnergies, operator of OML 99 in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, today announces that the company has started production from the Ikike field in Nigeria.

In a statement, the company that owns 40percent of the oil asset located 20 kilometres off the coast, at a depth of about 20 meters, said the Ikike platform is tied back to the existing Amenam offshore facilities through a 14 km multiphase pipeline.

It will deliver peak production of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2022, TotalEnergies said in the statement.

Explaining further, the organisation said the Ikike project leverages existing facilities to keep costs low and is designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions: estimated at less than 4kg CO2e/boe, saying they will contribute to reducing the average carbon intensity of TotalEnergies’ upstream portfolio.

Read also: Reps to probe oil, gas joint venture contracts

The company added that 95percent of hours were worked locally, noting that the jacket, as well as the topside modules, were entirely built and integrated by local contractors.

“TotalEnergies is pleased to start production at Ikike, which was launched a few months before the Covid-19 pandemic, and whose success owes a lot to the full mobilization of the teams.

“By tapping discoveries close to existing facilities, this project fits the Company’s strategy of focusing on low-cost and low-emission oil projects,” said Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue, senior vice president Africa, Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies.”