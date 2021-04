In its annual filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), French oil giant, Total announced an immediate plan to launch operational activities around its Ikike field, offshore Nigeria, by the end of 2021. The French company took a Final Investment Decision (FID) on Nigeria’s Ikike project in January 2019, however, “It expects to…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login