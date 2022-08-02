Sahara Group tasks stakeholders on Africa’s energy transition

Sahara Group has said the 2022 Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) of the Society of Petroleum Engineers should lead the conversation of exploring the best possible policies and partnerships to propel a seamless energy transition for Africa.

Themed ‘Global Transition to Renewable and Sustainable Energy and the Future of Oil and Gas in Africa’, NAICE 2022 holds this week in Lagos, according to a statement on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ejiro Gray, director, governance and sustainability, Sahara Group, said Africa has a peculiar situation that requires a different approach.

“As a continent where a significant number of countries operate a mono-cultural economy or at a minimum, are highly dependent on revenue from fossil fuel development and production as the main driver of economic activity, the anticipated rate of change should take cognizance of Africa’s peculiar situation,” she said.

Gray, who will moderate a panel on “Driving the Net-Zero Global Energy Transition in an Inclusive Manner” at the conference, added that a sudden and sweeping deviation from a fossil fuel-dominated energy sector may leave developing economies in dire straits.

“On the contrary, the absence of traction in the energy transition movement is likely to come at a significant cost to the continent and leave us stranded due to radical changes in policy direction and demand for our main export commodities. One key question then is, how and where do we strike the balance,” she said.

According to her, a better way will be for developed countries to smooth the transition by offering three resources to emerging economies: time to adjust, financial aid, and policy assistance.

Sahara’s upstream company, Asharami Energy, will feature panelists, technical papers and young engineers at the conference in keeping with Sahara’s commitment to thought leadership and promoting excellence and sustainability in Africa’s upstream operations. Sahara will also host curated sessions with stakeholders and young professionals at its booth during the conference.

Henry Menkiti, chief operating officer at Asharami Energy, said Africa has an opportunity to create a model that is efficient for the continent through collaboration, progressive review of processes, human capital transformation and investment in technology.

“Energy transition is upon us already. But the good news is that we can chart Africa’s unique path by making our strengths count and deploying fit-for-purpose energy transition sources in line with national development plans on lowering carbon emissions,” he said.

Sahara Group is already exploring renewable options to drive its power generation and distribution solutions to enhance energy transition and environmental sustainability, according to the statement.

Mariah Lucciano-Gabriel, risk analysis manager at Asharami Energy, will speak at the panel on “operationalising a clean energy transition for sustaianable development in Aftica”, while Yisa Adeeyo, senior reservoir engineer at Asharami Energy, will present a paper on “Random Forest Ensemble Model for Reservoir Fluid Property Prediction”. Adeeyo will share findings on the role of Artificial Intelligence in facilitating accurate predictions in reservoir operations.