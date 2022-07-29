UK to promote off-grid renewable energy sector

The Africa Clean Energy Technical Assistance Facility (ACE TAF), a four-year programme funded by the UK Government has declared its efforts in improving the enabling environment for high-quality stand-alone solar products and facilitating private sector investment and growth a success.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Facility to announce the closing of its programme, in which it also listed its achievements since 2018 when the programme commenced. The Facility also identified barriers that still exist to scaling solutions available in the off-grid sector to achieve universal electrification for all Nigerians.

Part of the achievements identified include the development of Off-Grid Solar Policies and Action Plans in Lagos, Kaduna, Jigawa and Kano States as part of efforts to catalyse the transition and adoption of off-grid solar power in those States.

The ACE TAF programme also provided a fully equipped quality test laboratory for the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) to support its market surveillance as well as supported the development an Importation Guide for Solar PV Products and Technologies to provide a clear understanding of the importation process for solar energy technologies and to increase transparency for solar companies. Both interventions were aimed at reducing the number of poor-quality products reaching the market and hence improving consumer confidence and stimulating growth.

Chibuikem Agbaegbu, Nigeria Country Manager ACE TAF, said: “Stand-alone solar products are critical to plugging the energy access gap in Nigeria, where at least 77 million people do not have access to electricity. However, consumers grapple with the proliferation of low quality of products which does not inspire confidence as well as the high cost of these products which pose affordability constraints, especially for rural and vulnerable groups.”

“In Nigeria’s off-grid sector there is a lack of market intelligence, data and unclear policies and regulations that inhibit private sector investment. ACE TAF’s interventions focused on consumer protections, policy and regulatory support, affordability and delivery, and access to finance to catalyse investment and growth in the sector. Through these interventions, we have learnt that consumer confidence is needed for the sector to grow and that is dependent on the availability of high products quality and reducing the affordability gap. It is also important that stakeholders have a coordinated effort for the adoption and enforcement of energy policies,” he added.

Agbaegbu concluded by explaining that many of the ACE TAF interventions and advocacy for the sector will continue through other organisations and partners supporting the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

The ACE TAF started in 2018 was implemented by TetraTech International Development on behalf of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). It was implemented in 14 African countries, including Nigeria, and in partnership with the International Finance Corporation, World Resources Institute, the Global Off-Grid Lighting Association, and the Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund.