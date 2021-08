Sahara Group provides 21% of energy to Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended energy conglomerate, Sahara Group, for hitting the landmark celebration of 25 years in business and operating as a foremost energy conglomerate that provides 21 percent of power to Nigerians. “I am particularly enthused that you provide about 21 percent of power to Nigerians and distribute 15 percent, and going forward,…