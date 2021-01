There are indications that the House of Representatives may pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently before the lawmakers without addressing the various concerns raised by critical stakeholders. The lawmakers, on Friday, insisted there was no going back on the passage of the all-important bill by the targeted date of April, 2021. They, however, remained…

