President Buhari is committed to N/delta Development – Sylva
…Says security is pre-condition for oil firms to return
The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is very committed to the development of Bayelsa State and other states of the Niger Delta, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has said. He spoke in Yenagoa, at the special town hall meeting organized by the Bayelsa State Government and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources…
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.