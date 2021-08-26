BusinessDay
Police, Army, EFCC, Customs, fail to curb petrol smuggling, NNPC asks lawmakers for help

… Why NNPC is not setting up retail outlets in neighbouring countries

Mele Kyari
Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

Nigeria is running out of options to deal with the smuggling of imported petrol out of the country and the state-owned oil firm is now asking lawmakers to intervene after all the security agencies fail to resolve the problem. Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in a presentation during the…

