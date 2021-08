The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari seeks to perpetuate injustices that Cross River state has suffered over the years, says Ben Ayade, Governor of the state. Ayade said the law failed to address the concerns of the state in spite of the presentation he made to the relevant…

