Petrol price pain turns CNG gain for Nigerian drivers

The sharp rise in petrol prices has become a daily routine conversation in Nigeria. From motor parks to food canteens, Nigerians are seeking affordable alternatives to premium motor spirit (PMS).

Michael Oladimeji, a taxi driver in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, has been navigating the streets of Ikeja for over a decade.

“I used to fill my tank with petrol every few days. When petrol prices were increased three times, I knew I had to make a change,” he said in frustration.

Oladimeji made the switch to a CNG vehicle last month after hearing about its benefits from a friend. “I was skeptical at first, but the savings have been substantial,” he said. “I had to take out a loan to convert my car, but I knew it would pay off in the long run.”

Oladimeji’s story is not unique. Numerous drivers gathered at Autogig International Resources Ltd. in Gbagada, one of six centres selected by the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) for CNG conversion, were optimistic when BusinessDay visited last week. The centre converts no fewer than 100 cars for free CNG daily.

Several drivers who have converted their vehicles told BusinessDay that its upsides far outweigh downsides.

“I used to spend over N95,000 naira on petrol for my taxi weekly,” said Chinedu Okafor, a Lagos taxi driver. “Now, with CNG, I spend less than half of that amount. It’s a game changer.”

Okafor, who switched to CNG six months ago, has seen his monthly fuel expenses drastically drop, allowing him to invest more in his family’s needs.

“The petrol prices have been a real nightmare for me and other drivers,” said Okafor. “But the switch to CNG has been a lifesaver.”

Tinuke Balogu, a mother of three, has been using public transport to cut costs.

“We used to fill up our family car every week, but now we’ve turned to buses,” she explained. “When I heard about CNG options, it felt like a lightbulb moment. It’s time to explore new possibilities.”

New possibilities

CNG is increasingly being touted not only for its cost-effectiveness but also for environmental benefits. Unlike petrol and diesel, CNG produces significantly fewer carbon emissions, aligning with global efforts to reduce air pollution and combat climate change.

This is particularly relevant in densely populated urban centers like Lagos, where air quality has become a pressing concern.

Oseni Suleiman, national president, the Amalgamated Union of Motor Mechanics and Technicians, said CNG cars guarantee cheaper maintenance costs than petrol-powered cars.

He said CNG burns more cleanly than petrol, reducing wear and tear on engine components. He said CNG’s combustion produces significantly lower emissions compared to PMS and diesel.

“CNG is cheaper and cleaner to use. It is cost-effective as it burns slowly in emission and consumption than petrol,” Suleiman said.

Cost of converting

Apart from conversion, another puzzling area for CNG’s potential usage is the cost of the product and conversion.

BusinessDay’s findings showed that the cost of converting a private vehicle to run on CNG varies, depending on the conversion company, the age and size of the vehicle, the specifications of the cylinders, and the value of the conversion.

Further findings showed that the average cost of converting a private vehicle to run on CNG in Nigeria is typically between N1 million and N1.7 million.

At MBH Power Limited, a four-plug conversion costs N1.3 million, while a six-plug conversion goes for N1.5 million. Converting multiple vehicles at once attracts a discount of N50,000 per vehicle.

At Autogig, the cost of conversion depends on several factors, such as the type of vehicle, the engine size, and the size of the CNG cylinder. The average cost ranges from N1 million to N1.7 million.

In Lagos, commercial vehicles can access free CNG conversions at the six approved centers under the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi).

These centres include: Femadec at Abiju, Ibeju Lekki; Portland at Ojota; Mezovest at Ajah; MBH at Ikorodu (Inside Hypo Complex); Autogig at Gbagada, and Dana Motors at Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

For free commercial car conversions, vehicles must be registered with organisations such as Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) or be government-owned taxis or have commercial license plates.

In Ibadan, about 100 commercial vehicles are converted from petrol to CNG daily at three different locations: Mobil filling station, Ibadan-Lagos Expressway; Automation Auto Gas, Podo Industrial village; and Ajibode retail outlet on UI-Ojoo road, all within Ibadan metropolis.

In Kaduna, the federal government launched an initiative to convert 50 vehicles daily to run on CNG in Zaria, as part of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative.

PMS versus CNG

Petrol that most cars in the country use currently sells between N998 and N1,200 per litre, depending on the location of purchase.

The Presidential CNG Initiative said that CNG, a cheaper alternative to PMS, otherwise known as petrol, is projected to cost N250 per litre.

Safety concerns

Safety concerns are among common concerns of vehicle owners in relation to CNG conversion, BusinessDay found.

There are also fears that the amount needed to effect conversion of vehicles from petrol to CNG-powered may be a major stumbling block.

But experts insist that CNG has several safety advantages over petrol such as being non-toxic and non-corrosive, being lighter than air, reducing the risk of pooling and explosion and higher ignition temperature (600C) vs. petrol (440℃).

Information obtained from the Presidential CNG Initiatives’ website revealed that “it is safe as a gas, being lighter than air, in case of a leak, it rises and disperses into the atmosphere.”

Zero fear for explosion

Jordan Abeti, a mechanic engineer at MBH Power, said CNG cylinders are made of reinforced materials designed to withstand extreme conditions, far more robust than traditional fuel tanks.

“CNG is much safer than PMS. Because CNG weighs less than air, it’s practically impossible for it to cause an explosion,” Abeti said.

He clarified that the safety features of CNG systems, including pressure release valves and automatic shut-off sensors, ensure safety in case of leaks or irregularities.

“CNG kits come with gauges that allow vehicle owners to monitor pressure levels at all times,” he added.

A report by the United States Department of Energy says CNG vehicles have lower incident rates compared to petrol vehicles while the International Association of Natural Gas Vehicles also stated that CNG is considered 30-40 per ent safer than petrol.

Studies have also affirmed that while no fuel is completely risk-free, CNG’s inherent properties and safety features make it a safer alternative to petrol.

Dearth of CNG stations

Drivers and commuters confirmed that a major hindrance to the CNG-powered bus initiative is the absence of the needed stations.

Many drivers who have invested in CNG-converted vehicles often find themselves struggling to locate stations where they can refuel.

For many drivers like Chukwudi Eze, a delivery driver navigating the bustling streets of Lagos, the desire to switch to CNG is overshadowed by frustration for refuel. “I’ve done the calculations, and it makes sense to convert my vehicle,” he said. “But there are so few CNG stations that it feels impossible to make the switch.”

Chukwudi spends hours each day searching for a nearby CNG station, often only to find them out of service or too far from his route. “I found one that’s about 15 kilometers away from my house, but it takes up a lot of my time and money to get there,” he explained. “I just wish there were more options.”

This sentiment resonates with many drivers across the city. Amina Abubakar, who drives a commercial bus, echoed Chukwudi’s frustration. “I want to make the switch for the environment and my pocket, but the nearest station is always crowded or closed. It’s disheartening.”

Will CNG conversion void car warranties?

BusinessDay’s findings showed there are concerns or questions regarding whether CNG conversion kits will void the vehicle’s warranty.

“CNG conversions do not require tampering with the original powertrain control moduled, modifying its programming, tampering with oxygen or exhaust sensors, or blocking any check engine lights. Any of those actions would violate car warranties,” Abeti, earlier quoted, said.

He added, “A properly installed sequential CNG conversion kit from a reputable manufacturer will not void warranty.”

